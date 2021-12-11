If you’re still holding out hope for another “Mrs. Doubtfire” movie, it might be time to move on.

Speaking with SFGate, director Chris Columbus was asked about the prospect of a sequel to the 1993 Robin Williams hit.

“It’s impossible. It’s just impossible,” the director said, referring to the difficulty of filling the late actor’s shoes.

“I just was reading a lot of reviews, ironically, today and about the Broadway show,” Columbus continued. “And this guy who’s playing him is supposedly very energetic and phenomenal. But he’s no Robin. Robin was one-of-a-kind.”

Before his death in 2014, plans were in motion for a possible sequel starring Williams.

“The last time I met with Robin before he passed away was about the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ sequel,” Columbus revealed. “We had a script, and it was a great script. Robin was prepared to do it. And then, unfortunately, he passed away.”