J.Lo has a furry new family member in her life.

In a tweet on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez introduced fans to her absolutely adorable new cat Hendrix.

The tweet includes a short video showing little Hendrix sitting by the Christmas tree in her house.

Fans on Twitter were over the moon for Hendrix, with many pointing out the very serious expression on the cat’s face.

OK NOW I HAVE TO GET A CAT 🥺 https://t.co/EDlHWzK6J7 — edif (@edithdadora) December 11, 2021

im sorry but this is so funny 😭😭😭 https://t.co/egkT77cABI — Lyna 🧡 (@jlobyshxb) December 11, 2021