J.Lo has a furry new family member in her life.
In a tweet on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez introduced fans to her absolutely adorable new cat Hendrix.
The tweet includes a short video showing little Hendrix sitting by the Christmas tree in her house.
Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈⬛ 🎄 pic.twitter.com/EqPTNFmPaV
— jlo (@JLo) December 11, 2021
Fans on Twitter were over the moon for Hendrix, with many pointing out the very serious expression on the cat’s face.
