“No Time to Die” star Naomie Harris feels “very lucky” to have only experiences one #MeToo incident in her time in the film industry.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine, the 45-year-old opened up about her experience being groped during an audition.

As Harris recalled, the unnamed actor slide his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a part.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” she said.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behaviour was,” Harris added.

She also shared how she has personally witnessed positive changes in the industry since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” Harris said.