Courtney Thorne-Smith has fond memories of the late Norm Macdonald.

The two famously appeared together on a 1997 episode of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” where the “Melrose Place” star was meant to be promoting her new film with Carrot Top.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Pranks Norm Macdonald At ‘Psycho’ House While Filming ‘Man On The Moon’

Macdonald ran with the opportunity, joking, “If it’s got Carrot Top in it, do you know what a good name for it would be? Box Office Poison.”

Learning the title of the movie was “Chairman of the Board”, Macdonald joked, “I bet the ‘Board’ is spelled ‘bored.’”

The interview has gone on to be one of the most memorable and widely shared clips of the comedian online, and Thorne-Smith herself looks back on the episode warmly.

Appearing on the podcast “Inside Conan”, the actress recalled, “So when Norm started going, it just felt like a relief to me … because that was not a project of great pride for me. And I had to promote it. I was so happy when Norm took it and ran with it because I didn’t know what to say.”

Thorne-Smith added, “It was a gift. I was beside myself, I was so happy.”

READ MORE: John Oliver Says ‘No One Was Funnier’ Than Norm Macdonald In Emmys Acceptance Speech

Talking about “Chairman of the Board”, the actress explained that she was looking for a change of tone after being immersed in the heavy drama of “Melrose Place”.

“It is one of those things — [the script] read as funny. I had high hopes for it,” she said. “The experience wasn’t great, and I thought, ‘This is not going to be what I hoped.’”

MacDonald passed away from cancer in September. The Canadian actor and comedian was 61.