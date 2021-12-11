With abortion rights seemingly on the line at the U.S. Supreme Court, Samantha Bee has found the perfect way to demonstrate the dilemma.

In a new clip from “Full Frontal” the comedian is joined by Busy Philipps as they get trapped in an “Escape Womb” and have to puzzle their way out.

The room sees Bee and Philipps having to solve various puzzles and quizzes, all about American state and federal abortion laws as they currently stand, as well as other issues related to reproductive rights.

And while the two have a tough time escaping, Philipps notes, “it’s actually much easier than getting an abortion in most U.S. states.”

Once the finally do manage to get out, a voice-over intones, ”Unfortunately, you’re still stuck in America!”