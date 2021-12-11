Click to share this via email

“Chronicles of Narnia” star Ben Barnes is feeling the holiday spirit.

In a video for the YouTube channel Stories, the actor sat down to perform an acoustic cover of a Christmas classic.

Barnes brings a quite, reflective tone soul singer Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”.

In September, the actor released his single “11:11”, with a music video featuring his “Westworld” co-star Evan Rachel Wood.

The cover is one of a number of recent Christmas-themed covers on the Stories channel, including a take “Santa Baby” by singer Madelyn Grant.

Another video sees Darren Criss and Lizzy McAlpine singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.