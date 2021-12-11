Much like “Sex and the City” fans around the world, Jonah Hill has one big question about the new sequel series.

SPOILERS FOR ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT’ BELOW

As fans were shocked to discover when the series premiere of “And Just Like That” aired, the show kicked things off by killing off an iconic character.

In the episode, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw returns home to find her husband Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, collapsed in the shower after having had a heart attack.

Seeing him, Carrie stands there for a while before running to the shower to embrace her husband, as she announces in the show’s voice-over, “And just like that, Big died.”

But as shocking as the scene itself was, some fans had a very important question that Hill gave voice to in an Instagram post: “But why didn’t Carrie call 911 immediately?!”

Hill’s post was quickly flooded with comments from people wondering the same thing.

“Exactly my thoughts,” wrote Rumer Willis.

InStyle magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown joked, “And just like that she didn’t call 911.”

Ben Platt commented, “Devasted,” while Zine simply wrote, “!”

But while some people may have been taken aback by the lack of a 911 call, ET correspondent Lauren Zima said that she asked the series showrunner Michael Patrick King about it.

“He told me the moment is slowed down — they stretched what would’ve actually been a split second for Carrie to a longer moment so we’d all feel the pain,” she explained in the comments on Hill’s post.