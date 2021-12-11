As a kid, Kate Hudson had to learn to take rejection.

This week, the actress sat down for a conversation with Jessica Alba on YouTube, and she opened up about how growing up with an often absent father affected her.

“I feel like I’ve handled the worst rejection you could and nothing beyond that gets worse,” she said.

“When you grow up and a dad’s not around, and I think a lot of people who’ve experienced that know exactly what I’m talking about,” Hudson continued. “It’s like, my skin is so tough because nothing can reject me more than what I had to work through as a little kid.”

Though Hudson may not have had a strong relationship with her father Bill Hudson, she has had a very close one with her mother’s longtime partner Kurt Russell.

She opened up about her estrangement from her father before, talking about the issue on “Today” earlier this year, stating, “Estrangement is unfortunately quite common.”

Hudson added in that conversation. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right? … I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been.’ And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that. I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life.”