If the “Twilight” saga ever gets its continuation, count these actors in.

On Saturday, actors Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz and Jackson Rathbone, who played Alice, Emmett and Jasper Cullen in the vampire franchise, appeared at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

During their panel conversation, Lutz revealed that he would be interested in returning to the franchise to star in an adaptation of author Stephanie Meyer’s Midnight Sun.

“I mean, I love that one,” he said. “I so wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has so many more funny lines in that one. It’s awesome.”

Green chimed in to ask if she could join in if the movie ever happens.

Lutz also later answered a fan question about his favourite movie in the series, revealing that while “Breaking Dawn” is his favourite, he could see an adaptation of Midnight Sun overtaking it.

Midnight Sun, released in 2020, retells the story of the first novel in the series, Twilight, but from Edward Cullen’s point of view. Meyer was originally working on the book in the ’00s, but halted writing after 12 chapters of the unfinished book were leaked online.