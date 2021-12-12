Kristin Davis is clapping back at all the ageist comments directed at her and her co-stars in “And Just Like That…” pointing out that they’re older than they were 20 years ago.

Speaking with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, Davis admitted that she’s “angry” about tabloid reports and social media comments that focus on the physical appearance of the stars of the new “Sex and the City” revival.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Davis said. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

READ MORE: ‘SATC’ Stars Kristin Davis And Cynthia Nixon Suggest They Filmed Fake ‘And Just Like That…’ Scenes To Distract Fans From Real Storyline

She also recalled how paparazzi would spend entire days “trying to get bad pictures” of the women while they filmed on location on the streets of New York City.

“I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there,” she added.

As Davis pointed out, having her physical appearance scrutinized in the press is nothing new. “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too,” she explained.

READ MORE: Kristin Davis Says ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot ‘Would Never Disrespect’ Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones

“But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Davis added: “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”