Miley Cyrus made a surprise cameo appearance on the Dec. 11 edition of “Saturday Night Live, featured in a sketch about Christmas cards.

In the sketch, a couple (Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat) are admiring the Christmas cards affixed to the door of their refrigerator, including cards from their “super white, super Christian neighbour, here on the beach with my wife and our army of blond children.”

Other cards include one from their cousin in Wisconsin (Pete Davidson, attired in hunting garb posing next to a dead deer). “Merry Christmas from me and this animal I killed,” he says cheerily.

Then there’s a card featuring their friend Ruth (Punkie Johnson), posing with a smiling Miley Cyrus.

“What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card?” says Johnson’s character.

“This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Anna Montana’ and then said she hated my music,” explains Cyrus.

“I’m just being honest. It’s not for me,” says Johnson.

“She asked for a photo and implied if I didn’t take it it’s because I was racist,” continues Cyrus. “So I guess Merry Christmas from Miley and…” she continues as Johnson interrupts her. “You don’t know my name?” she exclaims. “You’re racist!”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.