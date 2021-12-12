Hot on the heels of surprise hit “Squid Game”, Netflix is about to unleash another buzzworthy series from South Korea.

Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, “The Silent Sea” follows the members of a special team as the embark on a perilous 24-hour mission to the moon.

On the moon, the space explorers are tasked with retrieving samples from the facility steeped in classified secrets, particularly one mysterious sample that could hold the key to improving the planet’s future.

“Hoping to find a solution for Earth’s depleting resources, an elite team of experts heads to an abandoned space station on the moon,” reads the series’ synopsis. “But as secrets start to unravel and the station’s sinister past begins to come to light, what was meant to be a simple retrieval mission quickly devolves into a desperate fight for survival.”

Among the series’ stars are Gong Yoo, who played the Salesman in “Squid Game”, alongside Heo Sung-tae, who played Jang Deok-su, a.k.a. Player 101.

“The Silent Sea” debuts on Dec. 24.