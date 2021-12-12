Kim Cattrall has not been forgotten by fans of “Sex and the City”.

Cattrall did not return with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon for the new HBO Max revival “And Just Like That…”, which debuted earlier this week.

In the new series, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw reveals that she and Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, had a falling out when she told her she no longer required her services as a publicist, with Samantha moving to London and ceasing all contact with her former friends (although she does offer a touching gesture to Carrie after she suffers a personal tragedy).

Cattrall’s absence from the show, however, has resulted in a tsunami of love sent her way by fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Cattrall has noticed the appreciation, and has been liking numerous positive comments from fans.

“@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy,” reads one Twitter message. “Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!”

“And just like that… I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” tweeted another of her followers.

Check out more appreciative fan tweets for Cattrall — who’ll soon be heard (if not seen) as the narrator in the upcoming spinoff “How I Met Your Father” — including those referencing the mixed reviews for “And Just Like That…”

Samantha Jones was a loyal, judgment-free class act. The audacity to try to portray her otherwise. We know better. And we know Kim Cattrall always deserved better. #AndJustLikeThat — h bear (@happyhazel22) December 9, 2021

And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/hJ80BFLLwQ — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) December 9, 2021

One thing about #AndJustLikeThat that I will say. The way they've handled the Samantha issue just shows @KimCattrall was right to walk away from it. And it's massively missing that personality — Hannah (@orangarnold) December 9, 2021

And just like that, I’ve decided I’m on Kim Cattrall’s side — Eimear (@eimearck) December 9, 2021

#AndJustLikeThat is the perfect example of what happens when you get away with being blatantly exclusionary and then trying to catch up with the times when it's way too late. It feels forced and inauthentic. Also Kim Cattrall carried this show on her mf back. — guava tart tyrant (@jquinivory) December 12, 2021

#AndJustLikeThat @KimCattrall looks like the smartest person ever — Amy Harber, queen of all social media ;) (@TheAimercat) December 12, 2021

The Sex and the City reboot makes it very clear why Kim Cattrall quit. She read the script. — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) December 10, 2021