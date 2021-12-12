Despite rave reviews and the deft direction of Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” did not manage to bring movie fans into theatres for the opening weekend of the new reimagining of the beloved musical.

According to Variety, the new film “fell flat in its box office debut,” bringing in just $10.5 million from 2,820 theatres — paltry average of less than $3,800 per theatre.

Given that the budget for the high-profile remake was in excess of $100 million, that does not bode well for the film ever turning a profit.

Meanwhile, Variety also points out that “West Side Story” brought in less money in its opening weekend that “In the Heights”, which took in $11.5 million in its opening weekend, despite being lesser known and also debuting simultaneously on HBO Max.

Despite its lower-than-anticipated ticket sales, “West Side Story” still managed to take the top spot at the weekend box office, followed by: “Encanto” at second place with $9.45 million (with a total to date of $71.34 million); “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at No. 3 with $7.1 million, and a total of $112 million; Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” with $4.06 million (and a total of $41 million); and Marvel’s “Eternals” with $3.1 million (adding to a seven-week total of $161.2 million).