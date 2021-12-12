Kim Kardashian is sparing no expense to ensure her children enjoy the musical magic of Christmas.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Kardashian reveals that the children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — are awoken each morning during the month of December by a pianist she’s hired to play Christmas music.

READ MORE: Kardashian-Jenners Go Glam To Celebrate Christmas With ‘Just the Family’ — See The Pics

As the Daily Mail reported, Kardashian shared a video of pianist Philip Cornish, playing a cream-coloured piano in a living room, next to a large illuminated Christmas tree.

“Good morning!” she wrote atop the video.

“Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids,” she added.

The Kardashian clan is known for holiday extravagance, including elaborate family Christmas cards and annual Christmas party that the family was forced to cancel last year — the first time since starting the tradition in 1978 — due to the pandemic.