Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of “And Just Like That…”

Peloton shares may have plummeted after Mr. Big’s shocking death in episode 1 of “And Just Like That”, but Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth could be about to save the day for the company.

The actors have teamed up with the exercise equipment brand to create an alternate ending, which seems to suggest that Big (Noth) actually faked his Peloton-induced heart attack.

“Unspoiler alert,” wrote Reynolds, while sharing the video to Twitter on Sunday, Dec. 12.

“To new beginnings,” says Noth, who can be seen cozying up with the hot Peloton instructor from the “And Just Like That” season 1 premiere.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular disease,” says narrator Reynolds.

“He’s alive,” adds the “Deadpool” star.

Responding to episode 1 in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the brand provided the words of Peloton’s preventive cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” she said. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”