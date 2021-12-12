With the hunt for the next James Bond set to begin next year, the producer behind the hit film franchise is indicating that there could be some major changes in store.

Barbara Broccoli, whose father Sir Albert Broccoli first brought Ian Fleming’s British spy to the screen, now controls the franchise through her company, Eon Production, and made some interesting comments in a recent interview with the “Girls on Film” podcast.

>According to Broccoli, via the Daily Mail, she doesn’t feel the next Bond will be a woman. “Because I don’t think that we should be making films where women are playing men,” she explained. “I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man.”

Podcast host Anna Smith wondered if Broccoli would be open to pushing the envelope in terms of gender. “Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?” Smith asked.

“Who knows?” Broccoli responded. “I mean, I think it’s open. We just have to find the right actor.”

One thing about Bond that will never change, she said, was the character’s nationality.

“We want the actor to be British,” she said, but clarified that didn’t necessarily mean the actor would be white, adding, “… and British, as we know, can be many things.”