Chrishell Stause knows exactly how to deal with online hate.

The “Selling Sunset” star had the perfect response for a social media troll who said that she couldn’t “accomplish anything without a man.”

Stause took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share a screenshot of the nasty message that she received into her inbox.

“The only reason why you’re getting listings and selling them is bc of Jason,” read the DM. “You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s**t and stop holding grudges you miserable b***h.”

The realtor, who has recently been dating Oppenheim Group founder, Jason Oppenheim, replied, “It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis. When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day.”

She added, “The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

Stause also thanked her fans for their support writing, “You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn’t posting it for that. It just kind of gave me a laugh. But I really do appreciate it. You guys are just so kind and sweet and I know they are way more of you than the trolls. Thank you!”