Jennifer Lopez is wishing her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez a happy birthday.

The “I’m Real” singer took to Instagram to share a video dedicated to Rodriguez on her 76th birthday.

The adorable reel featured clips of the mother-daughter duo perfroming on stage together, as well as appearing on “The View” and dancing at a concert.

“Thank you so much for being so patient with me, for always making me believe that I could do anything that I wanted to do,” said Lopez in the video.

“You really, really made me believe that and I have been able to do so many things and fulfill so many of my dreams, and so many more to go,” she added.

The reel finished up with a clip of Lopez presenting her mom with a birthday cake.