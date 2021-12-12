Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon brought a whole lotta’ laughs to “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 11.

In one hilarious skit, Eilish starred as a well-intentioned neighbour who invites an elderly woman over for dinner during Christmas.

Christmas with your neighbors ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fLRYWoBRc9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2021

However, things get creepy when Eilish’s character discovers that the sweet old lady might actually be more dangerous than she initially seemed.

Eilish played double duty on Saturday, serving as both the host and the night’s musical guest.

She first took the stage for a performance of her single “Happier Than Ever,” where she was accompanied by her brother.