Mary Cosby is addressing a “reckless” remark she made during the last epiosde of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to post an apology in relation to a comment regarding Mexican culture.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC,” began her statement. “I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies.”

She continued, “I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. I am truly sorry!”

The comment was made in relation to Cosby’s co-star Jen Shah, who was arreted for allegedly running a telemarketing fraud scheme.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so…lik, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless…I see a thug,” said Cosby, while speaking with Lisa Barlow. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”

Shah has yet to comment on the remarks.