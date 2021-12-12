In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Ken Jeong got nostalgic while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, Dec. 13.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star opened up about his “full circle” moment as he sat down with DeGeneres for the 13th time.

READ MORE: Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 To Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims, Addresses Rise In Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

“I was just a a guy who jumped naked out of a trunk,” said Jeong, referring to his breakout role in “The Hangover”.

“Thirteen appearances later, this is such a full circle moment. Thank you for my career,” he continued.

Extending his gratitude to DeGeneres, who fill finish up hosting “ELLEN” after this season, Jeong added, “You were one of the first to have me on so just thank you so much.”

The actor also spoke about receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Duke University, and later explained his experience going to a Los Angeles Dodgers game with Rob Lowe.