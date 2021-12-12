Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Josh Hartnett is revealing how “Brokeback Mountain” was almost a very different movie.

The actor turned down a role in the Oscar-winning film, he told news.com.au.

READ MORE: Josh Hartnett Says He Kept ‘Hollywood At Bay’ For His ‘Mental Health’

“Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain,” he revealed, “And I had a contract with [The Black Dahlia] that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it.”

Harnett also said that Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to star in the movie before Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger were cast in its leading roles.

READ MORE: Josh Hartnett Confirms Birth Of Third Child With With Tamsin Egerton

“It was a different film altogether,” Hartnett went on. “But they went on to do it with Heat and Jake.”

He added, “I’ve always wanted to kiss Joaquin, so that’s my biggest regret.”