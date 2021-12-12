Armie Hammer has reportedly checked himself out of a treatment facility. The departure comes after Hammer first checked in following several allegations of sexual misconduct that were made against the actor.

The actor has been at the facility, located outside of Orlando, Florida, since May 31, where he was reportedly seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

Hammer’s lawyer confirmed E! News on Sunday that Hammer had left the facility. However, it was not disclosed when the actor had checked out.

On March 18, Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie. He has staunchly denied all allegations against him.

During a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged that the “Call Me by Your Name” star “abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.” She also claims that Hammer raped her and physically abused her during an incident on April 24, 2017.

Back in January, direct messages surfaced, allegedly written by the actor, in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations “bulls**t.”

The actor was subsequently let go from multiple projects he had in the works at the time.

Amid the allegations against Hammer, a source told ET in May that his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, “is still focused on taking care of her kids and making sure they are OK and looking out for their well being.”

According to a Vanity Fair report in June, Hammer had reached out to Chambers telling her that he was ready to seek treatment.

MORE FROM ET:

Armie Hammer Checks Into Treatment Program: Report

Armie Hammer Returns to the Cayman Islands Amid Rape Allegations

Elizabeth Chambers Is ‘Focusing on Healing’ After Armie Hammer Split

Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Amid Recent Allegations