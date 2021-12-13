Justin Bieber had a surprise on Saturday after a fan stormed the stage during his Capital Jingle Bell Ball performance in London, U.K.

The fan seemed desperate to grab a selfie with the star, as they managed to make their way on stage at the O2 Arena as Bieber belted out his Quavo collaboration, “Intentions”.

The Canadian hitmaker turned around to see what was going on behind him as security immediately tackled the stage invader and took them away.

An insider told the MailOnline: “A fan ran onstage, didn’t really do anything but run around. Security got on pretty quickly and bundled him off.

“Justin turned round to see it but didn’t miss a note, just carried on seamlessly.”

Bieber performed an extended setlist Saturday after Coldplay were forced to pull out of the star-studded concert when a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Lil Nas X, who was due to take the stage during Sunday’s gig, also pulled out for the same reason, leaving Ed Sheeran to perform an extended set.

Bieber made sure to share some London snaps with fans during his trip, including one of him and wife Hailey kissing in a red telephone box.