Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Holland and Zendaya just made one adorable “Spider-Man” fan’s dreams come true.

The pair while promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, surprised nine-year-old Harang Seong for a cute clip on the South Korean YouTube channel ODG.

Harang Seong was told he’d be studying English to practise talking to Spider-Man if he were lucky enough to ever meet him.

However, he got the shock of his life as ODG surprised him with a video call from Peter Parker himself.

READ MORE: Zendaya And Tom Holland Want To Break Stereotypes About Tall Women

Harang’s mom explained how the youngster dresses as Spider-Man every Halloween and even sleeps with Spider-Man bed sheets, showing Holland and Zendaya some sweet snaps.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, please come to Korea and meet me,” Harang read from the English letter he’d written.

“Until then I will study English very hard. I wish you all the best, superhero Spider-Man!”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Reveals He’s Considering Quitting Acting Due To Early ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ At Age 25

Holland and Zendaya insisted they’d love to meet him and would do their best to send a signed photo or something. The actors also complimented Harang on his English skills.

“In my entire life, for nine whole years, it’s the happiest day,” Harang later gushed, pinching his cheeks and saying it couldn’t be happening in real life.

He said, “My dream finally came true!”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theatres Dec. 16.