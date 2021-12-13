Ashanti is the latest artist taking back control of her old material.

In an appearance last week on the Breakfast Club radio show, the singer talked about her plan to re-record her 2002 debut album.

READ MORE: Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Go Head To Head In Long-Awaited ‘Verzuz’ Battle

“So as an artist, when you are in the game for a certain amount of time, you pay your dues and things are supposed to come back to you,” she said.

“You have a legal team that does what they’re supposed to do so that you can function and own [your work]. So with my album being 20 years old in April, obviously it makes sense for me to go in and re-record so that I can collect my coins.”

The singer had announced earlier this year that she would be re-recording the album.

With the plan, Ashanti is following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who has set out to re-record her first six studio albums, after the rights to the master recordings were sold without her permission.

So far, Swift has released so-called “(Taylor’s Version)” re-recordings of her albums Fearless and Red.

READ MORE: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s 10th Album To Reach No. 1

Asked about how the new version of her self-titled debut will differ from the 2002 original, Ashanti said, “It’s not necessarily changing the vibe, but kinda just injecting something new, sonically, into it. And maybe I might put some (new) features in there.”

Recently, as more artists have expressed a desire to re-record old material, Universal Music Group has reportedly set new guidelines for talent agreements, effectively doubling the amount of time before an artist must wait before they can re-record their work, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No word yet on when the re-recorded Ashanti will be released.