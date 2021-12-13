Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian was not impressed as her daughter North filmed her live in bed on TikTok.

Kardashian’s eldest child, eight-year-old North, recently launched a joint TikTok with her mom.

However, she’s not allowed to go live without her mom’s permission.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Has A Pianist On Staff To Wake Up Her Kids With Christmas Music Each Morning In December

The youngster burst into Kardashian’s bedroom and shouted: “Mom, I’m live!” filming her mom in bed in her pyjamas and looking at her phone.

The reality TV star insisted, “No stop, you’re not allowed to!”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single After Ex Kanye West Begs Her To ‘Run Back To Me’

North replied, “Ok, bye,” before turning the camera away from the bed.

Kardashian could be heard saying, “North! Come on. Is she really live?” before a woman’s voice responded, “I don’t know.”

Kardashian and ex Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February, share Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

North also gave a house tour on social media, showing fans their Christmas decorations and more.