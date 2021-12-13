Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency is a concert celebration, nonstop party and high-energy production, taking fans on a sensational journey through the country queen’s monumental catalogue of hits, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, “You’re Still The One”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. The spectacle is held exclusively at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and is promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

Photo: Adrian Bretscher

Shania has taken on the role of creative director for her headlining show, since opening in December 2019. The top-selling female country artist of all time has made numerous updates regarding the show’s production, including seasonal surprises for the holidays and her upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend performances.

READ MORE: Shania Twain To Headline 2022 Boots And Hearts Country Music Festival In Ontario