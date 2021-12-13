“Make some noise” because Shania Twain just announced the final 16 dates for her Las Vegas residency “Let’s Go!”
The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist will turn up the Vegas heat, performing her closing shows throughout the summer of 2022.
Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency is a concert celebration, nonstop party and high-energy production, taking fans on a sensational journey through the country queen’s monumental catalogue of hits, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, “You’re Still The One”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. The spectacle is held exclusively at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and is promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.
Shania has taken on the role of creative director for her headlining show, since opening in December 2019. The top-selling female country artist of all time has made numerous updates regarding the show’s production, including seasonal surprises for the holidays and her upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend performances.
For every ticket purchased, Twain, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will be donating $1 to Shania Kids Can (SKC). The non-profit organization was established in 2010 by Twain and provides a helping hand to young children who are facing poverty and crisis. SKC provides programs and support services to make sure these children learn skills to cope with and overcome family hardships, overall improving their ability to succeed in school and in life.
The dates of the 16 performances going on sale:
June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
August 2022: 26, 27, 31
September 2022: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10
Tickets for the final show days will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster with the public on sale beginning Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Access to presale tickets will be available to fan club members staring Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency and cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets as early as Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. Additionally, Caesars Rewards members (the official loyalty program of Caesars Entertainment) and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will be granted early access to a presale beginning Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. PT.
