A California neighbourhood is doing Mariah Carey proud.

Getting into the holiday spirit, a group of neighbours in Oakdale, Cal., put on a big Christmas lights display, all set to the pop queen’s holiday classic.

In a video posted to Instagram, people can be seen driving through the neighbourhood and marvelling at the lights, which are all synced up to Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

The video caught the attention of Carey herself, who declared, “I can’t stop watching!”

So festive 😍😍😍 I can’t stop watching! https://t.co/oUXBkArrLr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 13, 2021

“All I Want For Christmas Is You”, co-written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff, was first released in 1994, and quickly became a holiday favourite.

The song currently stands as the bestselling Christmas single by a female artist, and in 2019 it finally reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking several records along the way.