Rolling Loud California concertgoers got a huge surprise on Sunday night.

During Future’s headlining set at the annual music festival, Kanye West took the stage to perform his own mini five-song set.

“I think we’re going to take up to another level,” Future said, shortly after being introduced, surprising the audience by bringing West out onstage, with cheers erupting from the crowd.

West immediately launched into his performance of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from Graduation, following it up with the Donda tracks “Hurricane” and “Praise God”.

He continued, performing the song “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1”, and then going to Future to freestyle on the rapper’s track “F**k Up Some Commas”.

Even after performing, West stayed onstage for the rest of Future’s set.