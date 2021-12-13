Kim Kardashian is one step closer to living out her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

The reality TV star has finally passed her baby bar exam after two years of attempts and three tries; one while battling COVID-19.

She posted Monday, insisting it wasn’t handed to her on a plate:

Kardashian then said of her lawyer father Robert: “My dad would be so proud & he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would’ve been my best study partner.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him, but he would’ve been my best cheerleader!”

Kardashian explained how in California, the way she’s studying law you need to take two bar exams, with the one she’s just passed being the first but with a harder pass rate.

She added, “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kris Jenner was quick to congratulate her daughter on passing the exam, posting: