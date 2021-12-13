Kim Kardashian is one step closer to living out her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

The reality TV star has finally passed her baby bar exam after two years of attempts and three tries; one while battling COVID-19.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The Baby Bar For A Second Time

She posted Monday, insisting it wasn’t handed to her on a plate:

I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) pic.twitter.com/Fyy2TVG9lz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

Bar Bri Law School bar prep- I couldn’t have done it without you guys setting me up w professors Sam Farkas & @ChuckShonholtz you changed my life. Thank you for putting in the hours! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Has A Pianist On Staff To Wake Up Her Kids With Christmas Music Each Morning In December

Kardashian then said of her lawyer father Robert: “My dad would be so proud & he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would’ve been my best study partner.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him, but he would’ve been my best cheerleader!”

Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

Kardashian explained how in California, the way she’s studying law you need to take two bar exams, with the one she’s just passed being the first but with a harder pass rate.

She added, “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kris Jenner was quick to congratulate her daughter on passing the exam, posting: