Newt Scamander is on a mission to stop the most dangerous wizard in history.

On Monday, Warner Bros. released the full trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, the third film in the “Harry Potter” prequel series.

READ MORE: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Receives Release Date & Official Title

Photo: Warner Bros.

The new film sees Newt and his team of wizards, plus one muggle, tasked by Dumbledore with a mission to help him defeat the evil Grindelwald, played in this film by Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp following his court case involving ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Our war with the muggles begins today!” Grindelwald shouts in the trailer.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The action takes Newt, Dumbledore, and the rest of the team back to the iconic Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, which contains secrets that might help them save the day.

The film also promises to reveal more about Dumbledore’s mysterious life and the secrets he’s kept over the decades.

READ MORE: First Look At Mads Mikkelsen In ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’

Photo: Warner Bros.

Directed by David Yates, the film stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt and Jude Law as Dumbledore, along with Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” hits theatres April 22, 2022.