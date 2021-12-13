Keeping healthy is very important to Kate Hudson.

The “Knives Out 2” star is featured in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, and in the article she discusses her daily routines, her approach to dieting, and more.

“Your kids are the great barometer of if your life is scheduled well as a working parent because they let you know when they’re not getting the attention that they need in the way that they act out,” the 42-year-old mother of three says. “I’ve been a mom my entire adult life. And early on with Ryder, I figured that one out really quickly, when I knew when it was time for me to put my pen down and take some time to make my kids the absolute priority. And now with them all in school, it’s great because I can get all my work done in the day[time]. And then I’m Mom. I put my phone down around 4:30, 5 and I’m out.”

Recently, to help her frame of mind, Hudson returned to Oprah Winfrey’s guidelines for “gratitude journaling.”

“I love to write,” she says. “It slows things down, and that’s really important to our imaginations.”

As for her diet, Hudson reveals that she’s a big fan of intermittent fasting, in which people are only meant to eat during certain hours of the day.

“It’s my favourite thing,” she says. “I also find that my body feels more energy when I’m doing intermittent fasting. I’m not a big fan of diets and what word kind of evokes in people. So for me, the intermittent fasting is a great way to give my body the rest that it needs. You don’t realize until you start doing that how much your body needs to be able to digest what we’ve eaten. Anywhere from 14 to 16 hours is usually the break I give my body. I usually eat around 11 or 12, and before then I’ll just have water and I’ll have my black coffee and then I’ll drink a celery juice.

The actress is also asked about whether she has any interest in returning to an old role for a sequel.

“I don’t think about things like that,” she admits. “People always want the ‘Something Borrowed’ [sequel], they want the ‘Something Blue’. What is that, 10 years old? It doesn’t make any sense anymore, but they still want that. And then the other one, of course, is ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’. I don’t look at my movies and think, Do I want to make a sequel? If someone wanted to make a sequel and it looked cool and the script was good, I’d consider it, but it’s not something I actually would want to pursue.”

Finally, Hudson shares one of the best pieces of advice that has helped her in her life.

“One piece of advice that has guided me and continues to guide me is a quote that is, ‘Expectation is at the centre of most suffering.’ It’s one of those things I always go back to and think about. Then the other thing in my career, a fun one, is like, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ You fail. And then what? Well, you failed. And you just keep going.”