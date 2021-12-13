Click to share this via email

MacGruber is back in action, but some fans might need a bit of a refresher.

Thankfully, Maya Rudolph is here to help with a new video in character as our hero’s dead first wife, singing a recap of the 2010 movie’s plot ahead of the new “MacGruber” series on Showcase.

Wearing her wedding dress, sings “The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth”, telling the story of how her husband, played by Will Forte, saved the world.

She describes MacGruber as “a military secret weapon, America’s favourite son, doing whatever it takes to keep the country safe and rippin’ throats out just for fun.”

Later, she sings about her own murder at the hands of Val Kilmer’s dastardly villain.

“But our marriage lasted seven seconds, cause at the altar as we pledged our love, I was blown up by MacGruber’s nemesis, a piece of s**t named Dieter Von Cunth.”

Along with Forte, the new series brings back Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo, Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper, along with Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy.

“MacGruber” premieres Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.