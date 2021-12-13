Click to share this via email

Snoop Dogg gave audience members quite the chuckle during the 2022 Golden Globe nominations reveal on Monday morning.

The rapper may have “Sweat” it as he seemingly mispronounced more than one name.

Livestream viewers immediately caught on to some of Snoops’s most hilarious moments, including the mispronunciation of Ben Affleck’s name.

“Been-Afflay” Snoop said while listing the nominations for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture. “Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that, Ben” he laughed as he corrected “The Tender Bar” nominee’s name.

Social media has been having quite a laugh as well with Twitter users quickly immortalizing the name fumbles:

Congrats to Ben Affleck(or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him “Been Afflack”) for his Golden Globe nomination. pic.twitter.com/dlLGXDiZhq — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 13, 2021

I'm gonna need an oral history on how they got Snoop Dogg to do this. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) December 13, 2021

Snoop Dogg painstakingly mispronouncing the name of every nominee at the #GoldenGlobes, even Ben Affleck, is verging on performance art pic.twitter.com/UQRqelJMpw — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) December 13, 2021

Setting my ringtone to Snoop Dogg saying “Ben Affleck” #GoldenGlobes — Zach Gilbert (@zachbgilbert) December 13, 2021

Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) December 13, 2021

WHY IS SNOOP DOGG ANNOUNCING THE GOLDEN GLOBE NOMS????😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fizSRPugam — sarah 🌻 (@sarahtun19) December 13, 2021

But that’s not the only name the rapper pronounced wrong. He paused before struggling to properly annunciate Ciarán Hinds’ name next. The nomination was in the same category as Afflay’s, announcing “Ca-ron, no sorry Karen Hinds” for “Belfast.”

“Work with me now,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said.

Snoop continued to delight fans, messing up the next name by calling Best Director, Motion Picture nominee Denis Villeneuve, “Dennis Villain Uawver.”

Twitter users reacted:

A moment of silence for the way Snoop Dogg pronounced Denis’ name😭😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P5TpioFJnE — Sarine (@SarineBez) December 13, 2021

Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favorite director. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) December 13, 2021

.@SnoopDogg’s dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot. pic.twitter.com/uRkizELhUH — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) December 13, 2021

The 2022 awards season will kick off with the 79th annual Golden Globes, however this year the ceremony will not be televised due to controversies regarding a lack of representation on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board. The winners will still be announced on January 9.