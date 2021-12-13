Snoop Dogg gave audience members quite the chuckle during the 2022 Golden Globe nominations reveal on Monday morning.

The rapper may have “Sweat” it as he seemingly mispronounced more than one name.

Livestream viewers immediately caught on to some of Snoops’s most hilarious moments, including the mispronunciation of Ben Affleck’s name.

“Been-Afflay” Snoop said while listing the nominations for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture. “Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that, Ben” he laughed as he corrected “The Tender Bar” nominee’s name.

Social media has been having quite a laugh as well with Twitter users quickly immortalizing the name fumbles:

But that’s not the only name the rapper pronounced wrong. He paused before struggling to properly annunciate Ciarán Hinds’ name next. The nomination was in the same category as Afflay’s, announcing “Ca-ron, no sorry Karen Hinds” for “Belfast.”

“Work with me now,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper said.

Snoop continued to delight fans, messing up the next name by calling Best Director, Motion Picture nominee Denis Villeneuve, “Dennis Villain Uawver.”

Twitter users reacted:

The 2022 awards season will kick off with the 79th annual Golden Globes, however this year the ceremony will not be televised due to controversies regarding a lack of representation on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board. The winners will still be announced on January 9.

 

 

 