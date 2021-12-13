“The Dr. Oz Show” is coming to an end after 13 seasons.

Dr. Mehmet Oz recently announced that he’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania, so his show is set to stop on January 14, 2022, it’s been reported.

The TV personality will keep things in the family though, with it being replaced by his daughter Daphne Oz’s new talk/cooking show “The Good Dish”.

Daphne will be joined by Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa to host the show. This won’t be the first time we’ve seen the trio on screen, with them doing a weekly cooking segment on “Dr. Oz”.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for years,” Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. syndication sales at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement Monday, The Wrap reported.

“We have long believed ‘The Good Dish’ would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

“There is no better time for a show like ‘The Good Dish’,” executive producer Amy Chiaro and co-executive producer Stacy Rader added.

“Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It’s the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

Announcing his Senate run last month, Dr. Oz wrote on his website: “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.

“Many of us feel like we’re in the adjacent operating room, armed with insights and already scrubbed up but reluctant to leave our quiet, serene setting for the chaos next door. But for me, stepping into the political arena is the right thing to do.”