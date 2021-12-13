The guest host needs a guest host after Sherri Shepherd underwent an appendectomy.

On Monday is was announced that the former “View” co-host would be missing her scheduled guest-hosting gig on “The Wendy Williams Show” this week after coming down with appendicitis.

Shepherd had emergency surgery and is in recovery, but unable to appear on the daytime talk show.

“Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday. The procedure was successful and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting,” Shepherd’s publicist said in a statement. “She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

Meanwhile, stepping into her shoes is Michael Rapaport, who will host the show, with a spokesperson for the show saying that Shepherd hopes to be able to come back and host later in the week.

Shepherd is one of several stars who have been guest hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” while Williams herself recovers from complication related to Graves disease.