Katherine Schwarzenegger just turned 32!

On Monday, Chris Pratt paid tribute to his wife on her birthday with a sweet slideshow of photos on Instagram.

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” he wrote.

“You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other,” he continued. “Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the pat few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household.”

Finally, Pratt added, “I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”

The post includes photos of Katherine out boating with her family, getting a kiss on the cheek from her mom Maria Shriver in one of the pics.

Shriver also shredder own birthday tribute too her “one in a million” daughter, featuring old baby photos and more.

Katherine’s dad Arnold Schwarzenegger also wished his daughter a happy birthday on Twitter, writing, “You changed my life when you came into this world.”