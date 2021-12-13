Click to share this via email

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards film category nominations have been announced.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) did the honours Monday, with “Belfast” from Focus Features and “West Side Story” from 20th Century Studios leading this year’s film contenders, earning 11 nominations each. “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” follow closely with 10 noms.

As well as being up for the Best Picture gong, “Belfast” nabbed several other noms including Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble, among other noms.

Steven Spielberg received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender “West Side Story”, with two of the film’s stars, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, being up for Best Supporting Actress, while Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress, among other nods for the film.

“We are so proud to be honouring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year. In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamour we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long.”

As previously announced, HBO’s “Succession” leads the Critics Choice Awards TV nominations, collecting nods in eight categories. “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) and “Evil” (Paramount+) also scored multiple series nominations, earning five each.

See the full list of Critics Choice Awards film category nominations below.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

“West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “CODA”

Tony Kushner – “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – “Dune”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser – “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog”

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune”

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Dune”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – “Cruella”

Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune”

Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST COMEDY

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“A Hero”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST SONG

Be Alive – “King Richard”

Dos Oruguitas – “Encanto”

Guns Go Bang – “The Harder They Fall”

Just Look Up – “Don’t Look Up”

No Time to Die – “No Time to Die”

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer”

Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, January 9 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET.