Billie Eilish reveals she had contracted COVID-19 this past summer.

Consequence of Sound reports the singer recently appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM with a bit of a cough, which the host noticed and asked about.

“[I] just tested, I don’t have COVID,” she said. “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But f**k that s**t, dude.”

According to Eilish, she was already vaccinated when she battled the disease in August — a precautionary measure that may have saved her life.

“I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” the star admitted. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible.”

Her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas was also a guest on the show and didn’t contract the disease despite being in her close proximity.

“The vaccine is f**king amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it,” Eilish said.

Although the singer recovered, she still suffers from side effects.

“I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible,” admitted Eilish. “I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago.”

As for her current cough, the “Happier Than Ever” singer pointed fingers at “Saturday Night Live”, which she hosted and performed on on Dec. 11.

“Can I tell you a secret?” Eilish whispered to Stern. “Lorne [Michaels] was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”

Despite the possible contagion, the singer was still happy to be on the show.

“Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life. It was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,” she revealed.