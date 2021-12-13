Click to share this via email

A fan reportedly tried to propose to Kylie Jenner last week.

The man in question was looking for Jenner at her home but was said to have accidentally knocked on her neighbour’s door instead after hopping a fence on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources told the publication cops were called and spoke to the 23-year-old man, who carried flowers and wanted to ask for Jenner’s hand in marriage.

He was then arrested for misdemeanour trespassing and was taken in for booking.

ET Canada has contacted Jenner’s rep for comment.

Jenner has dealt with her fair share of stalker issues, with a man being arrested in October after breaking into the beauty mogul’s property before lighting fireworks in her yard, TMZ reported.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The pair share daughter Stormi, 3, together.