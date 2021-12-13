Justin and Hailey Bieber took a pleasant stroll around London.

The married couple were in town for Justin’s performance at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday. During their down time, the two squeezed in a walk around the U.K.’s capital city and did touristy things like drink coffee from a local cafe and share a sweet kiss inside a famous red phone box.

Justin shared a few snapshots of the happy couple holding hands in their matching cosy outfits. The pop star wore a tan coat with a turtleneck sweater and corduroy pants. In true Justin fashion, he added a pop of colour with a knitted mint toque. Hailey wore a long taupe coat with baggy light-wash jeans and a cream scarf to keep warm. Synchronizing their style, they both opted for trendy sneakers.

Hailey also shared an Instagram Story of her husband in a London eatery, where they stopped for a bite to eat.

Photo: Instagram/ HaileyBieber

She followed the story with a quote that seemed to express her appreciation for the “beautiful,” “ordinary” and “relaxing” day with her hubby.