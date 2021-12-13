Garcelle Beauvais is feeling “okay” after testing positive for COVID.

On Monday, the star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and co-host of “The Real” shared on Instagram that she has the virus but is currently asymptomatic.

“Hey guys, happy Monday. Well, I hope it’s a good Monday for you,” she said in the video message. “I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I’m sure I will continue to feel okay.”

Beauvais continued, “My boys are being tested. So far they’ve tested negative, and we’re gonna continue testing them.”

Then she added, “Send movie or TV recommendations, because I will be quarantining for the next few days. Well, not few, probably 10.”

Finally, she told followers, “This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there. Be safe. And also, who knows, I may show up on Girl Chat via Zoom on ‘The Real’. I’m gonna miss the girls.”