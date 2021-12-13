A new international trailer for “The Batman” has fans buzzing about a possible Joker appearance.

Warner Brothers Japan dropped a new trailer for the upcoming movie on Dec. 12.

The trailer features previously shown footage from other trailers of The Riddler (Paul Dano) terrorizing the city of Gotham and taunting Batman (Robert Pattinson), but eagle-eyed viewers will notice a few different details.

At 0:12 in one shot of the trailer, a collage of photos and newspaper clippings is shown. One image of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, however, features a familiar smiling face behind him.

It’s not clear whether the smile belongs to the clown prince of crime, but it does look very similar to one of the most iconic Joker comic covers: the 1988 comic The Killing Joke, reports Gamesradar.

Batman: The Killing Joke – Photo: Shutterstock

Near the end of the trailer, at the 1:30 mark, a mysterious figure in a striped uniform speaks to Batman from behind a glass.

He tells the caped crusader, “I’ve been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne,” before a maniacal laugh is heard. It’s unclear who the laugh belongs to, but fans online speculate it may be the Joker’s iconic villain laugh.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Warner Brothers is testing two different cuts of the upcoming movie, one featuring an actor and one without.

“The Batman” is directed by Matt Reeves and also stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 4, 2022.