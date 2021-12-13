J.K. Rowling is once again facing backlash online for comments about trans people.

On Sunday, the Harry Potter author shared an article about police in the U.K. listing rapes committed by trans women as being committed by women.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength,” Rowling tweeted. “The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The tweet received immediate condemnation for being transphobic, including from non-binary “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, who called out Rowling’s “constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol.”

They added, “But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped JK is safe in her mansion.”

Others on Twitter also called Rowling out for her comment, as well as her past comments against the trans community.