J.K. Rowling is once again facing backlash online for comments about trans people.

On Sunday, the Harry Potter author shared an article about police in the U.K. listing rapes committed by trans women as being committed by women.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength,” Rowling tweeted. “The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The tweet received immediate condemnation for being transphobic, including from non-binary “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, who called out Rowling’s “constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol.”

They added, “But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped JK is safe in her mansion.”

The biggest threats of violence against women has always been cis gender men. Not trans women, unless Jk’s constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol convinces you otherwise. But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped JK is safe in her mansion. https://t.co/4OJXX96gOC — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 13, 2021

Others on Twitter also called Rowling out for her comment, as well as her past comments against the trans community.

jk rowling is a bad person w/ bad politics, a childish understanding of feminism and a truly ugly spirit. it’s embarrassing to look at her tweets. it’s upsetting to watch her harm marginalized people. it’s infuriating to me as a feminist, as an assault survivor and as a woman. — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) December 13, 2021

the virgin JK Rowling vs the chad Anne Rice pic.twitter.com/7Vni9L0uR2 — Lily Simpson (@LilySimpson1312) December 13, 2021

Why oh why do we keep giving JK Rowling airtime? pic.twitter.com/YfR1AETVca — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) December 13, 2021