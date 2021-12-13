Two women became each other’s lifesavers in a miracle match.

Healthcare workers Susan Ellis and Tia Wimbush formed a bond when they decided to become organ donors for each other’s spouses.

The two spoke on “STEVE on Watch” with host Steve Harvey about the unforgettable experience.

Tia’s husband Rodney Wimbush was diagnosed with liver failure after he started feeling exhausted from his gym routine.

“I started feeling tired, but I’m like oh maybe I just need to take it easy on the gym for a little while. So, I was a teacher. I still am a teacher. That one day I just felt miserable, but I got up and went on to work. I was like I’d be okay, but it didn’t get any better, so I ended up in the nurse’s office,” he recalled. “They called EMT because my blood pressure, I mean, it was at stroke level pretty much, and went to the ER. Probably 45 minutes after getting there, the guy’s like, ‘Your kidneys are failing.’”

For Susan’s husband Lance Ellis, this was his second failure.

“This was my second transplant. I kind of knew what it was like when you’re going into kidney failure, like what to expect. I was sort of in denial about it. I didn’t want to accept it, but I knew I was getting there,” said Lance. “And I woke up one morning before work with… it was like a full body cramp, and it wouldn’t let go. So, my wife decided I needed to go to the hospital, and we went. And they told me I was back to kidney failure again.”

Both husbands were on the clock, and the women were getting desperate when they had a fateful conversation – in the bathroom at work of all places.

“When we got back to work, we ran into each other in the restroom, and we were just catching up, meeting in the ladies’ room,” she shared. “Women do talk in the restroom unlike men, and she and I were catching up on the transplant process because she and Lance had already been through that process and were on the evaluation list. And she told me that she and Lance weren’t a match. She wanted to be a living donor, but she was not a match for him.”

It surprised Wimbush that the two were going through the same process and the idea came to her.

“So, I asked her at that time, ‘Well, what’s his blood type?’ And she told me that he was O negative, and immediately, I knew I’m O and I could match with that,” she said of the discovery. “So, I asked her, ‘Well then, what’s your blood type?’ And she told me that it was A. I knew that could match with Rodney. Yes, yes. So, from there, we decided in that moment, what if we could do our own transplant exchange?”

At the time, it seemed like a miraculous connection between these two co-workers.

“We feel like a divine connection, Steve. Because what are the chances? We were at the same place at the same time going through the exact same thing,” admitted Wimbush.

Harvey was impressed by the compassion the women shared for each other.

“Women have in-depth conversations, but because of this, they exchanged some information. But these two women gave of themselves because she had to know what she was feeling and going through,” the host added. “She had to know what she was feeling and going through. And they said, ‘We can fix each other’. That’s powerful.”

“STEVE on Watch” is available on Facebook Watch with new episodes on weekdays.