Kim Kardashian says her family of business moguls are also into the funny business.

In an interview for the cover story of i-D magazine, the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star addressed how “unkind” she was to her own family during her stint on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke. We always have been,” Kardashian shared. “It is what it is. I especially couldn’t really give a f**k what anyone ever says and thinks.”

The star hosted “SNL” on Oct. 9 where she made a number of jokes at the expense of her family, including an impression of her sister Kourtney and digs at her own divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian didn’t want to hold anything back since her family pokes fun at each other all the time.

“I was just like, ‘Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this. This is what we talk about when we’re at home,'” she added. “We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it.”

In fact, her family gave their blessings for the SKIMS entrepreneur to go as far as she wanted.

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted,” said Kardashian.

The business mogul also wanted to take the opportunity to showcase a different side of herself.

“I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows,” she revealed. “But you know, ‘SNL’ was a completely different audience for me. It was my opportunity. I wanted to show people that this is funny, and this is a big side of my personality too. And it was fun.”

Kardashian also addressed the criticism she has faced of Blackfishing in the past, which is where celebrities appropriate Black culture to pass as Black racially. “Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture. But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that,” she admitted, reflecting on the past. “Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’ But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.”