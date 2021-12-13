Avril Lavigne is bringing her big tunes to the big screen.

The singer spoke on the iHeartRadio podcast “She Is The Voice” about the upcoming 20th anniversary of her hit track “Sk8er Boi” and her plans to adapt it for film.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level,” she said.

Lavigne hasn’t revealed any details about the prospective film, but she did reveal a little of the inspiration behind the song.

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks,” said the artist. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love.”

She continued, “The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Metro reports that Paramount Pictures considered a film adaptation of the song in 2003.