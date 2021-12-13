Meryl Streep’s character strips down in the new comedy “Don’t Look Up”, but if Leonardo DiCaprio had anything to say it would have never happened.

Even though it was Streep’s body double that is seen naked from behind, DiCaprio didn’t want Streep to be seen that way.

Director Adam McKay revealed during an interview with The Guardian that the “Titanic” alum was wary about the scene.

“Yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo. Leo just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film,” McKay said.

“He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up,” he added.

DiCaprio and Streep first worked together in 1996’s “Marvin’s Room” where she played his mom.

On Monday, both DiCaprio and “Don’t Look Up” were nominated for Golden Globes.